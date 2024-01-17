Home / World News / Fireworks factory explodes in Thailand, at least 15 people killed

Fireworks factory explodes in Thailand, at least 15 people killed

Photos posted online by local rescue workers in Suphan Buri province showed the site, in an otherwise unoccupied rice field, leveled flat aside from debris and body parts

Representative Image
Associated Press

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed at least 15 people on Wednesday, a rescue worker said.

The exact death toll was not immediately clear, but Kritsada Manee-In, a rescue worker with the Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation, estimated that around 15 to 17 people had been killed. Local media offered varying death tolls.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Photos posted online by local rescue workers in Suphan Buri province showed the site, in an otherwise unoccupied rice field, leveled flat aside from debris and body parts.
 
The blast, whose cause was not immediately clear, came less than a month before Chinese New Year in February, when demand for fireworks is strong.
 
In July last year, a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 100, according to officials.
 
That explosion in Narathiwat province was in a residential area, damaging about 100 houses within a radius of about 500 meters, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
 
The Narathiwat governor said that blast was likely ignited by construction work that was taking place in the warehouse, with sparks from metal welding causing the fireworks stored inside to catch fire and explode.

Also Read

Happy New Year 2024: 5 best firework shows in the world and more

Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21, scatters debris in Fort Worth

2 arrested, many evacuated from apartment fire possibly caused by fireworks

1 person dead as explosion damages several homes in US' Pennsylvania

Four people die after explosion in firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

GDP growth in most countries neither sustainable, not inclusive: WEF study

It's time for Republican Party to come together as one team: Donald Trump

Ramaswamy cheered at Trump rally, fueling V-P candidature speculations

Israel-Hamas war: Qatar, France send medicine for hostages in Gaza

New Zealand MP Golriz Ghahraman resigns after shoplifting allegations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ThailandFireworksmanufacturing explosion

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story