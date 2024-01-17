Ramaswamy cheered at Trump rally, fueling V-P candidature speculations

Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently withdrew from the US Presidential race, experienced an enthusiastic reception at a rally in New Hampshire, where crowds chanted "VP, VP" in reference to the Vice Presidency. Sharing the stage with former President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy delivered a passionate speech endorsing Trump, and earning praise from the ex-president, who stated, "He's going to be working with us for a long time."

Donald Trump, aiming for a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination, addressed his supporters at a campaign watch party in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday. Expressing the need for unity to address global challenges, Trump acknowledged the performance of his top challengers, including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Trump's recognition of Vivek Ramaswamy marked a notable change from past criticisms and attacks on other contenders. The former president commended Ramaswamy for doing a "hell of a job," acknowledging the Indian-American leader's ascent from virtually zero recognition.

On Monday evening (Tuesday morning in India), Ramaswamy announced that he would be officially dropping out of the presidential race after a disappointing Caucus night performance.

"I thought I was the most qualified person to do the job... but that decision is not for me to make," the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur said. He added, "I am very focused on making sure Donald Trump becomes President of the United States."

Following the Iowa caucuses, Trump held a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire, where Ramaswamy once again endorsed him, emphasising Trump as the best choice in the race. The Indian-American leader urged voters to make the "right choice," prompting chants of "VP" from Republican supporters.

Earlier, Trump's top advisor Jason Miller had told the New York Post that Ramaswamy had been ruled out as a potential running mate. However, Trump's recent positive comments about him as well as the positive reception during the campaign, meet have re-fueled speculation about a potential turn in Ramaswamy's role in the upcoming elections.

(With agency inputs)

