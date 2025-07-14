Fireworks, warplanes, axes: Here's how France celebrates Bastille Day

Swooping warplanes, axe-carrying warriors, a drone light show over the Eiffel Tower and fireworks in nearly every French town it must be Bastille Day.
France is celebrating its biggest holiday Monday with 7,000 people marching, on horseback or riding armoured vehicles along the cobblestones of the Champs-Elysees, the most iconic avenue in Paris. And there are plans for partying and pageantry around the country.
Why Bastille Day is a big deal
Parisians stormed the Bastille fortress and prison on July 14, 1789, a spark for the French Revolution that overthrew the monarchy. In the ensuing two centuries, France saw Napoleon's empire rise and fall, more uprisings and two world wars before settling into today's Fifth Republic, established in 1958.
Bastille Day has become a central moment for modern France, celebrating democratic freedoms and national pride, a melange of revolutionary spirit and military prowess.
What to watch for
The spectacle begins on the ground, with French President Emmanuel Macron reviewing the troops and relighting the eternal flame beneath the Arc de Triomphe.
Each parade uniform has a touch of symbolism. The contingent from the French Foreign Legion is eye-catching, its bearded troops wearing leather aprons and carrying axes, a reference to their original role as route clearers for advancing armies.
The Paris event includes flyovers by fighter jets, trailing red, white and blue smoke. Then the evening sees a drone light show and fireworks at the Eiffel Tower that has gotten more elaborate every year.
What's special about this year
Every year, France hosts a special guest for Bastille Day, and this year it's Indonesia, with President Prabowo Subianto representing the world's biggest Muslim country, which also a major Asian economic and military player.
Indonesian troops, including 200 drummers, are marching in Monday's parade, and Indonesia is expected to confirm new purchases of Rafale fighter jets and other French military equipment during the visit.
Prabowo, who was accused of rights abuses under Indonesia's prior dictatorship, will be treated to a special holiday dinner at the Elysee Palace.
Finnish troops serving in the UN force in Lebanon and Belgian and Luxembourg troops serving in a NATO force in Romania will also parade through Paris, reflecting the increasingly international nature of the event.
Among the dignitaries invited to watch will be Fousseynou Samba Cisse, who rescued two babies from a burning apartment earlier this month and received a last-minute invitation in a phone call from Macron himself.
What's the geopolitical backdrop
Beyond the military spectacle in Paris are growing concerns about an uncertain world. On the eve Bastille Day, Macron announced 6.5 billion euros ($ 7.6 billion) in extra French military spending in the next two years because of new threats ranging from Russia to terrorism and online attacks.
The French leader called for intensified efforts to protect Europe and support for Ukraine.
"Since 1945, our freedom has never been so threatened, and never so seriously," Macron said.
"We are experiencing a return to the fact of a nuclear threat, and a proliferation of major conflicts."
What else happens on Bastille Day
It's a period when France bestows special awards including the most prestigious, the Legion of Honour on notable people. This year's recipients include Gisele Pelicot, who became a global hero to victims of sexual violence during a four-month trial in which her husband and dozens of men were convicted of sexually assaulting her while she was drugged unconscious.
Bastille Day is also a time for family gatherings, firefighters' balls and rural festivals around France.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app