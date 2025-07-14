Home / World News / North Korea sent over 12 million artillery shells to Russia, says Seoul

North Korea sent over 12 million artillery shells to Russia, says Seoul

South Korea's DIA reports that Pyongyang has sent 28,000 containers of munitions missiles, troops, and workers to aid Russia's war and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine

North Korea has steadily expanded its military support to Moscow beyond artillery shells. Image: Bloomberg
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
North Korea has been consistently supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia since the onset of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, with shipments now estimated to include millions of artillery shells, according to South Korea’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), reported Bloomberg.
 
In a statement to lawmaker Kang Daeshik, the DIA said Pyongyang is believed to have sent more than 28,000 containers filled with artillery shells and other munitions to Russia, Bloomberg mentioned. The shipments are estimated to translate into over 12 million rounds when converted into 152-millimetre (6-inch) artillery shells. 
Bloomberg quoted South Korea’s DIA as saying, “North Korea is continuing to supply weapons to Russia,” in response to Kang’s inquiry. The agency added, “Our military is continuously reassessing the extent of North Korea’s arms support to Russia in coordination with relevant agencies and allied nations.” 
 

North Korea’s military support since 2022 

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, North Korea has steadily expanded its military support to Moscow beyond artillery shells. According to Bloomberg, Pyongyang is now supplying missiles, self-propelled guns, and even combat personnel.
 
Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Bloomberg that North Korea may now be covering as much as 40 per cent of Russia’s ammunition needs for the war. Budanov also confirmed that Pyongyang is providing other advanced weaponry, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems, which he described as “good weapons”  ALSO READ: Russia warns US, South Korea, Japan against alliance targeting North Korea

North Korean troops & workers in Russia 

North Korea’s support extends beyond weaponry. Since October last year, it has reportedly sent around 13,000 troops to aid Russia’s war efforts. This includes combat personnel and military specialists.
 
According to South Korea’s spy agency, Pyongyang is expected to dispatch more troops to Russia in July or August, reported South Korean news agency Yonhap. North Korea plans to send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Kursk to assist in reconstruction efforts.  ALSO READ | Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in major shift on arms policy

Strengthening Russia–North Korea ties 

Russia and North Korea have been deepening bilateral ties amid international scrutiny. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pyongyang last week and said North Korea has reaffirmed its ‘clear support’ for Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s leadership, reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.
 
In return, Russia is reportedly providing North Korea with financial support and technology, helping Kim Jong Un’s regime to mitigate the effects of international isolation. 
     

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

