First flight with 231 deported Venezuelans from US lands in Caracas

A flight with 231 Venezuelan migrants deported from the US city of Phoenix arrived Friday to their home country, nearly two weeks after the United States captured former President Nicols Maduro and took him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

The Eastern Airlines plane arrived at an airport outside the capital, Caracas, marking the resumption of flights after Washington according to Venezuelan officials unilaterally suspended direct deportation air transfers in mid-December. The previous direct flight from the US was on December 10.

Return flights for deported migrants had been regularised since late March as part of the transfers agreed upon by both governments.