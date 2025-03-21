First Solar Eclipse of 2025: Date, Time & where to watch the Surya Grahan

Later this month, the skywatchers will be delighted by the sight of the first solar eclipse of 2025. On Saturday, March 29, people will witness this year's first solar eclipse. According to NASA, people living across North America, South America, Greenland, Europe, Africa, Northern Asia, and Iceland will be able to witness the spectacular celestial event.

One of just two solar eclipses this year, this Surya Grahan will not be visible in India. The astronomical phenomenon takes place when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, creating a shadow and partially blocking sunlight.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Will India be able to see?

Unfortunately, the partial solar eclipse scheduled for March 29 will not be visible in India. Experts predict that the event will be visible from the Atlantic, Arctic, North America, South America, Africa, and northern Asia. Skywatchers in North America will have the best view of the first solar eclipse of 2025, as the celestial event will occur at an ideal time for the region.

Solar Eclipse 2025: When and where to watch (as per Indian timings, IST)

• Eclipse starts: 2:20 PM (IST)

• Maximum eclipse: 4:17 PM (IST)

• Eclipse concludes: 6:13 PM (IST)

• Total time: About four hours.

Upcoming Eclipses in 2025

Two solar eclipses are expected in 2025, according to NASA. On September 21, the second solar eclipse is anticipated. This year, there will also be 2 lunar eclipses. March 14, which was also the date of the Holi festival, saw the first lunar eclipse. It lasted for one hour and four minutes, starting at 9:29 am and ending at 3:39 pm. The eclipse reached its peak at 12:29 p.m.

However, the skywatchers in India were not able to witness this event. The March lunar eclipse was a "Blood Moon" event, in which the Moon appears red due to the Earth's shadow. On September 7, there will be the year's second lunar eclipse. These are exciting celestial events that sky enthusiasts across the world can look forward to.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

When the moon moves between the sun and the earth, it creates a shadow that, in certain places, completely or partially blocks the sun's light. This phenomenon is known as a solar eclipse, according to NASA. The moon moves between the sun and the earth during a partial solar eclipse, such as the one about to take place in March, in which the sun, moon, and earth do not align in a straight line, creating only a partial shadow.

As a result, only a portion of the sun is covered by the moon. People who are not in the region where the moon's inner shadow is visible witness a partial solar eclipse during a complete or annular eclipse. It is interesting to note that lunar eclipses frequently occur two weeks after solar eclipses.

2025 Solar Eclipse: How to watch safely?

Observing a solar eclipse without appropriate protection is risky, in contrast to a lunar eclipse, which is visible to the naked eye. Direct sun exposure might harm your eyes permanently. Use solar viewing filters or eclipse glasses to safely watch the spectacle. Regular sunglasses do not offer enough protection, so never wear them.