Flight delays persist in US as shutdown causes air traffic staff shortage

Flight delays continued at US airports Sunday amid air traffic controller shortages as the government shutdown entered its second month, with Newark airport in New Jersey experiencing delays of two to three hours.
New York City's Emergency Management office said on X that Newark delays often ripple out to the region's other airports.
Travellers flying to, from or through New York should expect schedule changes, gate holds, and missed connections. Anyone flying today should check flight status before heading to the airport and expect longer waits, the social media post added.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare were also seeing dozens of delays and one or two cancellations, along with major airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and Miami, according to FlightAware.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning that travellers will start to see more flight disruptions the longer controllers go without a paycheck.
We work overtime to make sure the system is safe. And we will slow traffic down, you'll see delays, we'll have flights cancelled to make sure the system is safe, Duffy said Sunday on CBS'S Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.
He also said he does not plan to fire air traffic controllers who don't show up for work.
Again when they're making decisions to feed their families, I'm not going to fire air traffic controllers, Duffy said. They need support, they need money, they need a paycheck. They don't need to be fired.
Earlier in October, Duffy had warned air traffic controllers who had called in sick instead of working without a paycheck during the shutdown risked being fired. Even a small number of controllers not showing up for work is causing problems because the FAA has a critical shortage of them.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday on X that nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks.
Staffing shortages can occur both in regional control centres that manage multiple airports and in individual airport towers, but they don't always lead to flight disruptions. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, flight data showed strong on-time performance at most major US airports for the month of October despite isolated staffing problems throughout the month.
Before the shutdown, the FAA was already dealing with a long-standing shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app