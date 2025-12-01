Home / World News / Flood recovery ops underway in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand as tolls rise

Flood recovery ops underway in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand as tolls rise

The severe weather killed at least 469 people in Indonesia, 162 in Thailand and 334 in Sri Lanka, authorities said

Sri Lanka, India rescue
Sri Lanka authorities said Monday that rescuers are still searching for 370 missing people. Image: X@DrSJaishankar
AP Padang Sidempuan (Indonesia)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Recovery and aid efforts are underway in parts of Southeast Asia and South Asia where the full number of dead and missing are not yet known after heavy rains and flooding left a devastating toll in the past week.

The severe weather killed at least 469 people in Indonesia, 162 in Thailand and 334 in Sri Lanka, authorities said.

In Thailand, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday outlined recovery and compensation plans for the southern part of the country, where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitgiation said severe flooding in 12 southern provinces affected more than 1.4 million households and 3.8 million people.

Sri Lanka authorities said Monday that rescuers are still searching for 370 missing people. Nearly 148,000 people are housed in temporary shelters after being battered in the past week downpours that flooded homes, fields and roads and triggered landslides, primarily in the tea-growing central hill country.

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto on Monday pledged to rebuild infrastructure while visiting areas impacted by floods and landslides on Sumatra island that left thousands homeless and 474 people missing as of Monday.

Some areas of Indonesia remained unreachable Monday after the disaster damaged roads and downed communications lines, with residents in impacted areas relying on aircraft delivering supplies. Flooding displaced 290,700 people in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh provinces, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

Prabowo, who visited North Sumatra on Monday and was expected to West Sumatra and Aceh during the day, said the government's response is reaching those in need.

We need to confront climate change effectively, Prabowo said. Local governments must take a significant role in safeguarding the environment and preparing for the extreme weather conditions that will arise from future climate change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What is 'rage bait'? Oxford University names it 2025 word of the year

Taiwan observes 9 Chinese aircraft, 11 naval vessels around its territory

Australia begins global drive to restrict social media access for children

Bytedance's TikTok playbook is winning China's consumer AI market

Trump downplays Venezuelan airspace warning as US mulls new steps

Topics :tidal floodingFloodssri lankaThailand

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story