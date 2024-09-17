Florida will launch probe into Trump's apparent assassination bid: Guv

Florida law enforcement will launch a state-level criminal probe of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Gov Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis told reporters that the suspect is believed to have committed state law violations."



DeSantis' announcement comes a day after Ryan Routh was charged with federal firearms crimes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after an agent who spotted him shot in his direction, officials said.

He was arrested in a neighboring county.