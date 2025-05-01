Flower moon 2025: What to expect from May's micromoon and why it's special

The upcoming full moon on Monday, May 12, is more than just another bright orb in the night sky. Known as the "Flower Moon", this lunar event is also a micromoon — a term used when the full moon occurs at or near the farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit.

May’s micromoon will peak at 12:56 p.m. EDT, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, but will be visible before and after that time as it rises during twilight hours.

When is May's full moon?

May's full moon is a micromoon that occurs when the moon is near the furthest point from Earth in its current orbit. A micromoon is the opposite of a supermoon, which rises when the full moon is closest to the Earth in a given orbit. May's full moon also appears slightly smaller than the usual moon, just like April's Pink Micromoon.

As per the Old Farmer's Almanac, the flower moon is named for the many flowers that blossom during this period of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The name is attributed to the Algonquin people.

Full moons of 2025

Stargazers have plenty to look forward to in 2025, with the night sky offering a total of 12 full moons—three of which will be supermoons, along with two spectacular lunar eclipses. While seasoned astronomers may prefer other phases for detailed lunar observation, there’s no denying the visual magic of a full moon rising on the horizon at twilight. Its golden glow and commanding presence make for one of the most striking celestial sights visible to the naked eye.

Why is May's full moon also called the Flower Moon?

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, May's full moon got its name from the flowers that pop up during the month. Some other names include Budding Moon, Planting Moon, Frog Moon and Moon of the Shedding Ponies.

What is the best place to see a full moon in Wisconsin?

Here are some best places to view the full moon in Wisconsin:

Newport State Park, Ellison Bay

Driftless Wisconsin

Harrington Beach State Park

Kettle Moraine State Forest

Kohler-Andrae State Park

Parnell Tower

Full moons schedule in 2025

Here is the full moon schedule for 2025:

May 12: Flower Moon

June 11: Strawberry Moon

July 10: Buck Moon

Aug. 9: Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 7: Harvest Moon

Oct. 6: Hunter's Moon

Nov. 5: Beaver Moon

Dec. 4: Cold Moon