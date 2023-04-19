Home / World News / Food prices in UK rise at fastest rate in 45 years; March figure above 10%

Food prices in UK rise at fastest rate in 45 years; March figure above 10%

March figure sticks above 10%, lifting prospect of interest rate hike

Bloomberg
Food prices in UK rise at fastest rate in 45 years; March figure above 10%

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Britain’s inflation rate remained stubbornly high in double digits in March, another surprisingly strong reading that will strengthen the case for more interest rate rises at the Bank of England.

The Consumer Prices Index rose 10.1 per cent from a year ago, driven by the strongest increase in food prices in 45 years, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected a slowdown to 9.8 per cent.

Investors quickly moved to price in further rate hikes from the Bank of England, continuing the quickest tightening cycle in four decades. Policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey had signaled a pause was possible if inflationary pressures subsided, but today’s reading suggests that prices in the UK have more momentum than in the US or eurozone.

Money-market traders priced a peak BOE interest-rate of more than 5 per cent this cycle, the highest this year. They also expect two consecutive 25-basis-point increases in May and June, according to swaps tied to the meeting dates. The pound edged higher against the dollar and gilts fell as the market adjusted to the prospect of steeper rate increases. Sterling jumped as much as 0.4 per cent to $1.2469 while the yield on two-year notes rose 13 basis points to 3.82 per cent.

“The Bank of England’s job is not yet done,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors.



Topics :food pricesglobal inflation

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Also Read

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war: FAO

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Global food security at risk: Over 350 mn family farmers warn world leaders

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Inflation may ease in March on softening food prices, says poll

Credit Suisse files long-awaited $440 million lawsuit against Softbank

Google hit leadership diversity goal 3 yrs ahead of schedule before layoffs

Fox settles defamation case for $787 million over US election lies

Bed Bath & Beyond renews bankruptcy talks as efforts to raise cash fails

US Mission to India to process more than million visas this year: Official

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story