Foreign student spending in US falls record 5.3% on visa crackdown

The 5.3 per cent decline - amounting to about $3 billion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate - follows a crackdown by the Trump administration on visas for foreign students

Friday’s report also showed overall spending in the US by foreigners — which includes travel and medical expenditures — was down 7.6% | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
By Matthew Boesler
 
Spending in the US by foreign students fell in the 12 months through September by the most on record, excluding the pandemic, according to monthly figures published Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. 
The 5.3 per cent decline — amounting to about $3 billion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate — follows a crackdown by the Trump administration on visas for foreign students, which led to a plunge in enrollment in the 2025 fall semester. Such a drop in spending is unprecedented in data going back to 1982, outside of the Covid period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
  Friday’s report also showed overall spending in the US by foreigners — which includes travel and medical expenditures — was down 7.6 per cent, or $16.6 billion, from a year earlier.  

Donald Trump, US Foreign policy, Foreign students, Donald Trump administration, Visa changes

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

