Home / World News / US gives Europe until 2027 to lead Nato Defence capabilities: Report

US gives Europe until 2027 to lead Nato Defence capabilities: Report

If European allies don't meet this deadline, the US could stop participating in some of NATO's coordination mechanism, according to the report

NATO
The US has called for the burden within NATO to be shifted more toward Europe, which it deems over-reliant on American assets and troops. (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The US has given Europe until 2027 to take over the decisive bulk of NATO’s conventional defense capabilities, ranging from intelligence to missiles, Reuters reported on Friday, citing people it didn’t name. 
If European allies don’t meet this deadline, the US could stop participating in some of NATO’s coordination mechanism, according to the report. The message was conveyed by Pentagon officials to European diplomats in Washington this week, it said. 
The US has called for the burden within NATO to be shifted more toward Europe, which it deems over-reliant on American assets and troops. European allies and Canada have complied by agreeing to increase defense spending to 5% of their economic output by 2035. 
Washington isn’t yet satisfied with the progress, according to Reuters.  
While Europe is advanced in traditional war-fighting matters, sophisticated assets called “strategic enablers”, such as intelligence, logistic, air defense and deep strikes, are areas in which the US is still indispensable within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon pays Italy 180 mn euros to end tax fraud, labour practices probe

Four killed as US military conducts another strike on suspected drug boat

US wants stable trade with China instead of conflict, says Jamieson Greer

Japan rebuts China's 2nd letter to UN as spat over Taiwan keeps simmering

Iraq retracts terror label for Hezbollah, Houthis, cites publication error

Topics :NATOWorld NewsUSEurope

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story