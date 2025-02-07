Former transport minister of Singapore placed in home detention- Here's why

Former transport minister of Singapore, S Iswaran, who is serving a 12-month jail sentence, was placed on home detention on Friday (Feb 7), according to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), reported by the Singapore-based CNA news.

“Like all inmates emplaced on the Home Detention Scheme, S Iswaran will serve his remaining sentence at his residence under specified conditions, which include curfew monitoring using an electronic monitoring tag, being gainfully occupied either in work, study or training, and reporting to SPS for counselling,” said SPS in response to CNA’s queries.

Remission and home detention conditions

According to the report, under the Prisons Act, inmates who display good conduct are eligible for remission after serving two-thirds of their sentence or at least 14 days, whichever is longer.

Additionally, prisoners serving at least four weeks can be considered for home detention if they have completed at least 14 days in prison. Their conduct, rehabilitation progress, and risk of re-offending are factors in the eligibility assessment.

“(Iswaran) has been assessed suitable for emplacement on the scheme, as he is of low risk of re-offending, did not commit any institutional offence in prison, and has strong family support," SPS stated.

According to lawyers, offenders typically qualify for home detention after serving about one-third of their sentence.

"During home detention, inmates who have approved employment can leave the home during their working hours while inmates who are unemployed usually only have a few hours out of the home in the afternoons," Adrian Wee of Lighthouse Law LLC told CNA news.

SPS revealed that last year, about 44 per cent of eligible inmates were placed on home detention.

Case against former minister Iswaran

Iswaran pleaded guilty on September 24, 2024, to four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which prohibits public servants from obtaining valuables from individuals involved with them in an official capacity.

The charges relate to valuables received from Singapore GP majority shareholder Ong Beng Seng and construction boss Lum Kok Seng while Iswaran held government portfolios that had dealings with them.

He also admitted to one charge of obstructing justice by belatedly reimbursing the cost of a flight to Doha. An additional 30 charges under Section 165 were taken into consideration.

In total, Iswaran admitted to receiving S$403,300 (US$300,000) worth of valuables over seven years. These included tickets to musicals, Formula 1 events, and football matches, as well as alcohol and a Brompton bicycle gifted to him for his 60th birthday.

He resigned from office in January 2024 and voluntarily disgorged S$380,305.95, referring to the repayment of illegally obtained gains. Ong’s case is still pending in court, while the Attorney-General’s Chambers has stated that no charges will be filed against Lum.