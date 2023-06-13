Home / World News / Former President Trump arrives at court to face secret document charges

Donald Trump has arrived at federal courthouse in Miami to formally surrender to authorities ahead of his court appearance on charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents

AP Miami
Jun 13 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to formally surrender to authorities ahead of his court appearance on charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump's motorcade arrived Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse shortly before he's scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge, a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes.

It's the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

He's also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he's being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign.

After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he's expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

