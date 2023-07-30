Home / World News / Four explosions reported in Bangladesh's Aminbazar, 6 crude bombs recovered

Four explosions reported in Bangladesh's Aminbazar, 6 crude bombs recovered

The explosions of the crude bomb-like items occurred on the road in front of a filling station in Aminbazar on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 2 pm (local time) on Saturday

ANI Asia
File photo of Bangladesh explosion (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Four explosions have been reported in Aminbazar, Savar, the entrance to Dhaka, reported The Dhaka Tribune.

The explosions of the crude bomb-like items occurred on the road in front of a filling station in Aminbazar on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 2 pm (local time) on Saturday.

Later, the authorities discovered six brand-new homemade bombs close to the explosion scene in a paper bag that had been left beside a three-story structure on the side of the road, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Quoting witness Saiful Islam, Dhaka Tribune reported that a moving pickup van threw four to five homemade bomb-like items onto the side of the road.

Locals reported hearing the explosion's loudness from a few hundred yards away.

The manager of the petrol station, Nurul Amin, said that no one was present when the explosions took place, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Law authorities in the meantime submerged the six homemade bombs in a bucket of water to defuse them after finding them.

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

