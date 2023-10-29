Home / World News / Foxconn's Terry Gou continues presidential bid for Taiwan amid China woes

Foxconn's Terry Gou continues presidential bid for Taiwan amid China woes

At a religious event on Sunday in Taipei, Gou repeated his stance that the Taiwanese people don't want war with China. But there, too, he didn't address Foxconn's China woes

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Debby Wu

Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou avoided commenting on China’s probe of the Taiwanese company in his first campaign appearances since mainland authorities announced their investigation.
 
After disappearing from public life for days, Gou’s reemergence appears to indicate that he’s not caving to pressure from Beijing, which is auditing Foxconn’s taxes and looking into the company’s land use in China. 

Gou, who’s running to become Taiwan’s next president, attended an event for supporters on Saturday. He told local reporters that he’s continuing efforts to convince voters to support his candidacy as an independent, though he did not comment on the iPhone assembler’s ongoing trouble in China, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported. 

At a religious event on Sunday in Taipei, Gou repeated his stance that the Taiwanese people don’t want war with China. But there, too, he didn’t address Foxconn’s China woes.

Before Saturday, the Taiwanese tycoon did not join any public event for days after China’s state-run Global Times reported last Sunday that Chinese authorities were investigating Foxconn. Chinese officials later confirmed the probe and said it was “normal law enforcement.”

At one point after the Global Times report, Foxconn’s key publicly traded arm Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and three affiliates lost $9 billion in value. Gou is trailing far behind three other major presidential candidates, according to a survey released by Taiwan’s TVBS Poll Center on Tuesday. 

The iPhone billionaire proclaimed in August that the Chinese Communist Party wouldn’t dare touch Foxconn. He said the tech company has too many foreign investors and global customers, including Apple and Tesla.

In campaign speeches, Gou has argued that he can improve fractious relations between Taipei and Beijing.

However, China consistently claims Taiwan as part of its territory and hasn’t ruled out using force to take over the island of 23 million. Foxconn’s extensive operations in China have raised concerns that Beijing could pressure Gou through his businesses. 

Also Read

Aspiring Taiwan presidential candidate Terry Gou resigns from Foxconn board

Apple, Tesla links mean China can't pressure business: Foxconn's Terry Gou

Foxconn's Terry Gou to run for Taiwan's presidency as independent candidate

Running for Prez, China can't threaten me: Foxconn founder Terry Gou

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Donald Trump promises to revive Muslim ban, gets slammed by White House

We share concerns regarding terrorism: PM Modi speaks with Egyptian prez

US condemns political violence in Dhaka; calls for calm, restraint

Haley accuses Trump of pursuing 'chaos, vendettas' at Republican event

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star dies of apparent drowning

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FoxconnTaiwanTaiwan ElectionsChina

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story