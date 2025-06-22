Home / World News / France expresses concern over US strikes on Iran nuclear facilities

The French foreign minister said on Sunday that his country did not take part in the US strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

France, France Flag
Barrot also reiterated France's opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons. | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Jean-Noel Barrot said in a message on social media that France has learned with concern of the US military action against three nuclear sites.

It was neither involved in these strikes nor in their planning, Barrot said, adding that France urges the parties to show restraint in order to avoid any escalation that could lead to an extension of the conflict.

Barrot also reiterated France's opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons.

France is convinced that a lasting solution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, he said. It remains ready to contribute to this in conjunction with its partners.

US Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictFrance

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

