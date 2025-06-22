Israel says remains of three hostages have been recovered from Gaza

The Israeli military says it has recovered the remains of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip. It identified them as Yonatan Samerano, 21; Ofra Keidar, 70; and Shay Levinson, 19.

Kobi Samerano said in a Facebook post that his son Yonatan, was killed during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack and his body was taken into Gaza.

Samerano said the remains were returned on what would have been his son's 23rd birthday.

Earlier, the bodies of two Israeli hostages abducted during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, were recovered on June 11 in a joint Israeli military and intelligence operation in southern Gaza.