Israel-Iran LIVE: UN chief says he is 'gravely alarmed' by US strike on Iran, calls for peace

Latest Updates: Catch all live developments in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag
This is an historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world: Trump said | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
8:58 AM

Trump has “unique opportunity” to effect change in Middle East, says former Nato commander

US President Donald Trump “has a unique opportunity that no president has had before to really effect dramatic change” in the Middle East following American strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, a former Nato supreme allied commander has told CNN.
 
“The US military is very confident,” said retired Gen. Wesley Clark, a CNN analyst. “I don’t expect the military to do anything in the next 24 or 48 hours. We are going to have to wait, probably on the Iranian response, but I do hope that we have people working underneath this, talking to lower-level people inside Iran and getting their sense of things.”
 
He added the US strikes leave the Middle East in “a very, very volatile and uncertain time.”

8:30 AM

Trump sends a warning to Iran: Any retaliation will be met with “far greater” force

President Donald Trump took to social media Saturday night after his address to the nation to issue a stark warning to Iran, vowing overwhelming retaliation if Iran responds with force.
 
“ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT. THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
 
Trump’s post reflects the administration’s willingness to escalate further if provoked, reinforcing the president’s long-standing promise that a nuclear-armed Iran “will not be tolerated.”

8:16 AM

UN chief says he is

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed” by the US strike on Iran early Sunday, calling for peace and warning against further escalation in the turbulent region. “I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.” He urged all UN member states to de-escalate, under their obligations to the UN charter and international law. “There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy,” he wrote.

8:14 AM

Trump thanks Israeli military and praises 'great American patriots'

President Donald Trump thanked the Israeli military “for the wonderful job they’ve done” and praised American servicemembers for “an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.”
 
“I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades,” the president said in his Saturday night address to the nation.
 
“There is no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight,” he said, going on to praise his top military leadership.
 
“I also want to congratulate the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan ‘Razin’ Caine, spectacular general, and all of the brilliant military minds involved in this attack.”

8:10 AM

Iran's state-run news agency acknowledges attack on nuclear facilities

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency early Sunday acknowledged an attack on the country's Fordo nuclear site.
 
Attacks also targeted Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, it said.
 
IRNA quoted Akbar Salehi, Isfahan's deputy governor in charge of security affairs, saying there had been attacks around the sites. He did not elaborate.
 
Quoting a statement from Iran's Qom province, IRNA said: A few hours ago, when Qom air defences were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemies.
 
The IRNA report did not elaborate.
 
Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, quoted a provincial official in Qom that air defence did recently fire in an attack believed to target the area around the Fordo facility, but offered no other information.
 
The semiofficial Fars news agency, also close to the Guard, quoted another official saying air defences opened fire near Isfahan and explosions had been heard.
 
Fars also quoted the same official in Qom province, saying air defenses fired around Fordo.

8:10 AM

Netanyahu welcomes US strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump's decision to attack in a video message directed to the American president.
 
Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history, he said.
 
Netanyahu said the US has done what no other country on earth could do.

8:09 AM

UN condemns US strikes on Iran

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was gravely alarmed by the dangerous escalation of American bombers attacking nuclear sites in Iran.
 
There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world, he said in a statement.
 
He added that at this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos and called for further diplomacy.

7:56 AM

“We love you, God, and we love our great military,” said Trump.

7:56 AM

Trump warns that more attacks could come

Trump warns that more attacks could come. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he says.

7:56 AM

“There’s no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight,” Trump says.

7:48 AM

“For 40 years, Iran has been saying, ‘Death to America, death to Israel,’” said Trump

7:45 AM

Had decided long time ago that I will not let this happen: Trump on Iran gaining nuclear weapon

“I decided a long time ago that I will not let this happen,” Trump says of Iranian efforts to gain a nuclear weapon, a point on which he’s been consistent over the last decade.

7:43 AM

“Iran, the bully of the Mideast, must now make peace,” Trump says.

7:43 AM

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear capacity,” Trump says, calling the bombing a success.

7:41 AM

Trump says US strikes in Iran a "spectacular military success"

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said in his first public remarks since the strikes were carried out.
Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictisraelUS-Iran tensionsIranIran nuclear agreement

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

