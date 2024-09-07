France's new PM signals rightward tilt, vows harder stance on immigration

France's newly appointed Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, has signalled his position will be titled towards the right, as he said he will toughen the government's stance on immigration and will defend some of President Emmanuel Macron's policies, Al Jazeera reported. Barnier said on Friday that his government, which lacks a clear majority in a hung lower house of parliament, will include conservatives as well as members of Macron's camp. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He, however, said that members from other groups, including the left, are also welcome to back the new government. "There is no red line," Barnier said, adding: "We need to open the door...to all those who want it."

In a surprise pick, Macron, named 73-year-old Barnier, a conservative and the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, as prime minister on Thursday, putting an end to a two-month political deadlock created after his ill-fated decision to call snap legislative elections that delivered an unruly hung parliament.

Barnier faces the daunting task of trying to drive reforms and the 2025 budget through that parliament as France is under pressure from the European Commission and bond markets to reduce its deficit, Al Jazeera reported.

Signalling his readiness to hold up some of Macron's widely unpopular reform policies, which likely includes taking political risks, Barnier said he was not prepared to repeal the rise of the retirement age to 64 from 62 -- a decision that had sparked massive protests in France last year.

"We must not call into question this law, which was adopted in very difficult circumstances," Barnier said but added he was prepared to adjust the policy to better protect what he called "the most vulnerable".

More From This Section

The left-wing New Popular Front and the far-right National Rally (RN), which together have a majority and could oust the prime minister through a no-confidence vote if they collaborate, had campaigned strongly against the reform.

Barnier also signalled taking a rightward shift on some issues, as he said he would pursue tougher policies to curb immigration. "There still is a feeling that our borders are sieves and that migration flows aren't being controlled," he said, adding: "I don't have much in common with the ideologies of the National Rally, but I respect it."

Earlier, Macron's political rivals alleged Marine Le Pen's party was exerting outsize power over the president, who nominated Barnier with the tacit support of the far right after spending weeks looking for a candidate who would not immediately be toppled by a majority of lawmakers, Al Jazeera reported.

The RN gave tentative support to Barnier's nomination by saying it would not immediately try to vote it down but asserted that it could withdraw support at any point if its concerns on immigration, security and pocketbook issues were not met.