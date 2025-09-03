France, Saudi to co-chair conference on two-state solution for Palestine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (local time) stated that France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a high-profile conference on the Two-State Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in New York on September 22 aimed at garnering broad international support for peace and security in the region.

In a statement posted on X, Macron also called on the US to reverse its decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials, describing the move as "unacceptable", while emphasising the importance of Palestinian representation in the conference in accordance with the Host Country Agreement.

"I just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Together, we will co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22. The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable. We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement. Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution--the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," the French President said.

ALSO READ: UK outraged at Israel restricting aid, works to evacuate sick Gaza children Macron also outlined key priorities for the conference, including the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilisation mission in the Gaza Strip. He also stressed the need for long-term measures to ensure peace, including disarming Hamas and excluding it from Gaza's governance, reforming and strengthening the Palestinian Authority, and fully reconstructing the Gaza Strip. "This will require the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilisation mission in Gaza. We are also working to ensure that, the day after, Hamas is disarmed and excluded from any governance of Gaza, that the Palestinian Authority is reformed and strengthened, and that the Gaza Strip is fully reconstructed. No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince--momentum that many partners have already joined," he added.