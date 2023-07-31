Home / World News / French Stuntman, Remi Lucidi, dies after falling from a 68-story building

French Stuntman, Remi Lucidi, dies after falling from a 68-story building

French Stuntman, Remi Lucidi died after falling from a 68-story building in Hong Kong. The man was last seen alive at 7.38 pm when he tapped on the window of the penthouse, startling a maid inside

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
French Stuntman, Remi Lucidi, died after falling from 68 story building

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Daredevil from France, Remi Lucidi, died after falling from the 68-floor of a building, Tregunter Tower complex, in Hong Kong. The 30-year-old ventured onto the building where he is believed to have been trapped outside the top-floor penthouse. 

In a desperate attempt to find help, he frantically knocked on a window, startling a maid inside. He then lost control and plunged to his death.

Lucidi, who is known online as Remi Enigma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old arrived at the building around 6 pm and told the guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor, said the Hong Kong police officials.

Also Read: ISIS behind suicide blast at political meet that killed 44 in Pak: Police

After the alleged friend confirmed that he was not familiar with Lucidi, one security guard attempted to seize him, but by then, the French stuntman had already secured an elevator.

Later, security footage revealed that the stunt man arrived at the 49th floor and then took stairs up to the top of the building.

Those who were looking for Lucidi found the window open leading to the roof, but couldn't find him in sight.

The man was last seen alive at 7.38 pm, when he tapped on the window of the complex's penthouse, asking the maid to call the police. Lucidi was reportedly trapped and subsequently lost his balance. 

Also Read: Will hold talks with other nations to resolve Rohingya crisis: EU official

The original cause of death is still unknown. A source who was present during the incident says Lucidi's camera at the death scene contained footage of the death-defying stunts.

Gurjit Kaur, who owned the hotel where the 30-year-old stuntman was reportedly staying said, "He was healthy and fit and happy-faced. I feel very sad."

The stuntman used to share bold and dangerous photographs from the top of the buildings and large structures to amuse his Instagram followers. Lucidi was a very friendly and a humble guy, according to his friends and followers.

Also Read: China factory activity shrinks in July, adds to pressure to reverse slump

Also Read

Hong Kong registers air passenger traffic at 2.1 mn in Jan, up 28 times

Hong Kong population drops for third straight year under Covid shadow

Hong Kong protest song disappears from music streaming sites, social media

Hong Kong's reopening brings scant gains for financial hub despite push

HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal

China factory activity shrinks in July, adds to pressure to reverse slump

'Neutral' person to be picked for interim premier post: Pakistan PM Sharif

ISIS behind suicide blast at political meet that killed 44 in Pak: Police

Asia's richest families now fuelling race for lucrative finance jobs

Will hold talks with other nations to resolve Rohingya crisis: EU official

Topics :Hong KongEarly DeathFrance

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story