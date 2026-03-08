From 'values to value': Raisina Dialogue highlights pragmatic diplomacy

For middle or emerging powers, including India and Canada, the choice is simply to adapt or even band together. Although many speakers touched on both topics — diplomacy and the world order — across different panel discussions, the closing session, titled “convergence before consensus”, seemed to best encapsulate the new pragmatic approach. According to Misri, the answer lies in getting past the mental block “created by this craze called shared value”, and while shared values are important, they are not sufficient for partnerships when solutions are needed, and that the time has come to move to “shared values” in relations between or among countries.