Home / World News / G-7 nations back strong supply chains for energy, food despite tensions

G-7 nations back strong supply chains for energy, food despite tensions

The nations promised to maintain a free and fair trading system based on the rule of law and enhancing economic resilience and economic security, officials said in a joint statement

AP Tokyo
Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trade and economy officials from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies strengthened their pledge on Sunday to work together to ensure smooth supply chains for essentials like energy and food despite global uncertainties.

The nations promised to maintain a free and fair trading system based on the rule of law and enhancing economic resilience and economic security, officials said in a joint statement.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who co-hosted the two-day event in the western city of Osaka, pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war as the latest threats to stable energy and food supplies.

We nations that share important values have a position of responsibility amid growing uncertainties, she said in closing the meeting, stressing democracy, inclusiveness and human rights.

Worries are growing among developed nations about maintaining a stable supply of computer chips as well as essential minerals, like lithium, which are critical these days amid the demand for electric vehicles and other green energy.

The G-7 includes the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain. The European Union, Australia, Chile, India, Indonesia and Kenya were invited to take part in the two-day meeting, as were economic organisations such as the World Trade Organization.

The G-7 nations reiterated their criticism of what they called in their joint statement Russia's brutal, unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

The participants discussed how trade policy can contribute to tackling climate change, strengthening food security, promoting digital trade and working toward sustainable development.

Trade is one sector where growing political tensions with China have been playing out, although China was not directly mentioned in the meetings.

China, while absent at the meetings, loomed as a focal point. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells gallium and germanium that it said were intended to safeguard national security.

At the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in southwestern Japan earlier this year, participants referred to economic coercion in an oblique reference to China's leveraging some nations' dependence for economic items. That phrase was again used at the Osaka G-7.

As the host nation, Japan focused on how China has banned imports of Japanese seafood after the recent massive release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant, which experienced reactor meltdowns in 2011.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister in charge of trade and the economy, said G-7 nations expressed support and understanding for Japan's position, stressing the safety of Japanese food based on scientific evidence, including that from Fukushima. Japan will continue to press for the food bans to end, he told reporters.

Nishimura also said the guest nations that took part in the G-7 meeting, including Australia and India, were potentially powerful allies in strengthening the supply chain in valuable materials.

Bilateral agreements on the sidelines included one between Britain and Japan to work together on mineral-supply chains that both sides said were essential to achieve clean energy and effective national defense.

Japan also reached a deal with the EU on digital data exchanges, affirming a commitment to work together on standards to facilitate digital-sector trade, including online exchanges.

Kamikawa also met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and reaffirmed bilateral ties in support of the free and fair economic order, and traded notes about the importance of women playing bigger roles on the G-7 stage.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

Foxconn's Terry Gou continues presidential bid for Taiwan amid China woes

Donald Trump promises to revive Muslim ban, gets slammed by White House

We share concerns regarding terrorism: PM Modi speaks with Egyptian prez

US condemns political violence in Dhaka; calls for calm, restraint

Haley accuses Trump of pursuing 'chaos, vendettas' at Republican event

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :G7Supply chain

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story