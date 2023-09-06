G20 Summit: Check list of world leaders who are attending and who aren't



The G20 Summit will kick off on September 8 in New Delhi. Leaders from the world's top economies will attempt to solve several global issues amid a divide over the Russia-Ukraine war. The G20 consists of 19 countries and the European Union.



Here is a look at who will attend and who will not:

The leaders who are not going to attend the Summit:

Vladimir Putin



Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 Summit this year. Instead, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia. In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on accusations of war crimes.



The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has not said why Putin will not attend the G20 gathering in India. Putin also decided not to join the BRICS summit in South Africa in person.



Chinese President Xi Jinping

Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation, indicating President Xi Jinping will not attend this year's meeting in Delhi. This will be the first time that a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' Summit since the first edition was held in 2008. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jinping attended virtually. The Summit has taken on additional importance this year as many countries wrestle with high inflation and economic turbulence linked to a slowing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Obrador is unlikely to attend the event, according to media reports.

Leaders who will be attending the event

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has confirmed his presence at the G20 Summit. Biden will hold discussions efforts to tackle multiple issues, from "combating climate change, to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine", National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.



Biden will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the two-day Summit, the White House has announced.



US First Lady Jill Biden will not be accompanying Biden after testing positive for Covid-19. President Biden tested negative for Covid-19.



Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

British Prime Minister will participate in the G20 Summit, on his first official visit to India after taking charge.



Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau

Trudeau confirmed he will attend the G20 Summit, in a call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which he also stated that he was disappointed that the Ukrainian president was not invited.



Other Leaders who have confirmed their presence



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi. He is likely to lead criticism against Russia for the Ukraine war.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that he will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Scholz, in an interview with German radio station Deutschlandfunk, has stated the upcoming G20 summit in India remains important despite the absence of Russia and China.

French President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron is set to attend the G20 summit slated for September 9 and 10. He is also likely to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.



Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

The crown prince is expected to attend the summit, according to media reports. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the delegation from the only African nation in the G20, South Africa. This year, India sought permanent membership for the African Union in G20.



South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are scheduled to visit India to take part in the G20 Summit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend the G20 in person.



Others who have not confirmed their presence

European Union

President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and President of the European Council, Charles Michel have not yet confirmed their presence at the Summit.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Meloni's presence at the Summit has not yet been officially confirmed.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Indonesia has not yet confirmed Widodo's presence at the G20 summit.



Brazil



Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has not officially confirmed his attendance. Brazil is set to take over the bloc's presidency from India in December.