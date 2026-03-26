Home / World News / G7 leaders' June summit to include India, Brazil, Kenya, not China: Elysee

G7 leaders' June summit to include India, Brazil, Kenya, not China: Elysee

France invites India, Brazil, South Korea and Kenya to G7 summit as it pushes to fix global imbalances amid energy shocks and geopolitical uncertainty

Emmanuel Macron
France, which had tried to invite Beijing according to diplomatic sources, will 'engage' China through separate channels, an official said, adding that it was also in China's interest ​to avoid a ​confrontation | (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 6:03 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
France will host the leaders of India, South Korea, Brazil and Kenya at the G7 leaders' summit ​in Evian-les-Bains in June, a move Paris says is aimed at ‌broadening support for its goal of correcting global economic imbalances. 
At the core of France's push is a drive to prevent a "massive financial crisis" by urging China - which will be notable by ​its absence - to boost domestic demand and reduce its destabilising exports, and ​by calling on the US to curb its deficits and on Europe to produce more and save less. 
Those long-term ambitions risk being overshadowed, ​however, by more immediate pressures, with the summit unfolding against the backdrop of an ​energy shock caused by the US and Israeli war on Iran, while the relevance of the G7 itself is being increasingly questioned. 
"We don't know where the Iran crisis will be by ​June," an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron said. "However it evolves, we will have ​to address its energy and economic consequences." 
China will not attend the summit on June 15-17 and ‌continues to question the legitimacy of the G7 as a "club of rich countries", French officials said. 
France, which had tried to invite Beijing according to diplomatic sources, will "engage" China through separate channels, an official said, adding that it was also in China's interest ​to avoid a ​confrontation. 
"The risk for China is to see global markets, and European markets, closing off to it," the official said. 
The countries invited instead are ​all democracies and market economies that play by the rules of ​international cooperation, he added. 
Adding to the uncertainty is whether US President Donald Trump, whose use of tariff threats has rattled allies and rivals alike, not to mention the world's markets, will ​attend. 
"I won't make any predictions, but if Trump ​doesn't come, it also makes sense - it's a new international reality and we need to organise ourselves ​accordingly," the official said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran must act fast to salvage talks before 'it's too late', warns Trump

Pentagon considers redirecting Ukraine military aid to West Asia: Report

Oil rises as investors reassess West Asia ceasefire prospects

Israel media claims Iran Naval commander killed, no confirmation from Iran

Tanker carrying Russian oil hit by drone in Black Sea near Turkey

Topics :G7G7 summitFrance

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story