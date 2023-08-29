Home / World News / GalaxEye unveils drone-based high resolution all-weather imaging system

Space start-up GalaxEye has unveiled a high-resolution aerial drone-based Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GalaxEye Space

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
The cutting edge system can perform exceptionally detailed and high resolution all-weather imaging, even amidst rainy or cloudy conditions, GalaxEye said in a statement here.

The in-house developed data fusion technology will deliver unprecedented insights and data from space, empowering satellite constellations to conduct all-weather imaging without succumbing to the atmospheric hindrances that plague current single-sensor satellites, it said.

"This forward technology opens doors for generating highly detailed images through a compact satellite constellation. Upon achieving full operational capacity, this constellation will achieve global coverage within a 12-hour time frame," the start-up said.

The capability of constant all-weather, all-time imaging, combined with precise object geometry analysis, holds immense value across diverse sectors such as insurance, precision agriculture, accurate property tax assessments, and the monitoring of utilities like transmission lines.

"This achievement stands as a testament to the tech prowess of our team and demonstration of our commitment to our Drishti Mission. Furthermore, it holds the potential to solve and address a multitude of commercial and strategic use cases/applications," said Suyash Singh, Co-founder & CEO, GalaxEye Space.

Experts have lauded the GalaxEye's latest achievement.

India is budding with young space start-ups. Among them, GalaxEye has been able to prove their capabilities in such a short period of time that too with difficult technologies like SAR, Sudheer Kumar, Director Capacity Building Office, ISRO, said.

V Kamakoti, IIT Madras Director, said, GalaxEye Space, spun out of IIT Madras, has grown leaps and bounds since their incorporation. We are proud of their achievements and look forward to more such Make In India initiatives. We shall continue to nurture and continue to support budding entrepreneurs in the several ways possible.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

