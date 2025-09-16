Home / World News / 'Gaza is burning', says Israeli defence minister after overnight strikes

'Gaza is burning', says Israeli defence minister after overnight strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun

Israel attacks on Gaza
Defence Minister Israel Katz's remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City (Photo: AP)
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Israel's defence minister said Tuesday that Gaza is burning after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City.

Defence Minister Israel Katz's remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun.

ALSO READ: US Secretary of State Rubio, Israeli PM Netanyahu hold Gaza talks

The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen, Rubio said. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :israelIsrael-PalestineGazaGaza conflictPalestine deal

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

