US tariff of 15% on Japanese cars, auto parts to take effect from today

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to implement the deal earlier this month, setting a maximum 15 per cent tariff on most of Japan's products, including automobiles

automobile, cars, auto industry, japanese carmakers
The auto sector accounts for the biggest component of exports to the US and serves as a pillar of employment and a trendsetter for wage growth | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
By Josh Wingrove
 
The US will begin formally implementing a lower 15 per cent tariff rate on imports of automobiles and auto parts from Japan as of Tuesday morning, according to the Trump administration, in line with a trade deal between the two economies. 
US Customs and Border Protection guidance on implementing the deal said the lower rate will take effect for “passenger vehicles and light trucks (automobiles) and automobile parts that are products of Japan and entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on September 16, 2025.” 
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to implement the deal earlier this month, setting a maximum 15 per cent tariff on most of Japan’s products, including automobiles. Tokyo had pushed the administration to follow through on an agreement to reduce auto levies from 27.5 per cent, a move seen as critical to a sector that is a major driver for the Japanese economy.
 

 
The overall trade deal also included a promise from Japan to create a $550 billion US investment fund, a key concession that helped secure the lower rate. But the investment fund has been dogged by questions over its funding, with both nations describing the pledge differently. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has cautioned that Japan faces higher import taxes if it doesn’t fund Trump’s investment decisions.

Topics :JapanUS governmentTrump tariffsAutomakersUS tariff

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

