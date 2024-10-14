Geopolitical concerns dent big UK biz optimism ahead of Budget: Deloitte

Optimism in large British companies softened ahead of the new Labour government's first annual budget, dented by worries around geopolitics, a survey showed on Monday.
Accountants Deloitte said their quarterly gauge of business sentiment fell in the third quarter to +6 per cent from +23 per cent in the previous quarter, but still above the lorun average of -1 per cent.
The survey chimed with most other gauges of business and consumer confidence which point to a fall in sentiment ahead of the Oct. 30 budget, when finance minister Rachel Reeves is likely to announce tax hikes to ease the government's budget shortfall.
"Geopolitical uncertainty is the biggest worry and we are seeing rising levels of concern about the possibility of a hard landing in the US," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte. Weak domestic productivity was also a big issue.
A British Chambers of Commerce survey last week showed the escalating conflict in the Middle East was a "major factor" behind anxiety in boardrooms - though potential tax hikes were a bigger worry.
In contrast, Lloyds Bank's Business Barometer, also released on Monday, rose by 12 points to a nine-year high of +45 per cent. Lloyds said businesses were more optimistic about the economy and their trading prospects.
More than half the companies in the Deloitte survey - which are mostly much larger than those surveyed in the Lloyds - said they planned to focus on cost reduction in the coming year.