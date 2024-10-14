Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Armed man arrested at checkpoint near Trump's weekend rally in California

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, the department said

Donald Trump, Trump
This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event, the statement said | (Photo: Reuters)
AP Coachella
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:11 AM IST
A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was driving a black SUV that was stopped by deputies assigned to the rally in Coachella, east of Los Angeles, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

He was released Saturday on $5,000 bail.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, the department said.

This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event, the statement said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025, according to online records.

Media members, as well as VIP ticket holders, were routed through a number of intersections manned by state and local law enforcement officers before arriving at a large, grassy area where drivers were asked to open hoods and trunks, and each vehicle was searched by a K-9 officer. Other general ticket holders were directed to a site roughly 3 miles away from the rally, where they were boarded onto buses and driven to the site.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco planned an afternoon news conference to discuss the arrest.


Topics :Donald TrumpCaliforniaUS ElectionsUS presidential elections

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:10 AM IST

