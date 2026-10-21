Getty Images files for US bankruptcy, advances restructuring plan

Getty Images filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, formalizing ​restructuring plans unveiled more than a week ago as part of its move to go private.

Last week, Getty announced plans to file for bankruptcy, marking a major reset ‌after its planned merger ​with rival Shutterstock collapsed ​under the weight of heavy debt and growing competition ​from AI-generated imagery.

Getty said the affiliates of the Getty family and Koch Equity Development, which committed to provide up to $533 million in new ​equity, will own 100% of the company after ‌the restructuring.

Getty said on Wednesday it launched ​a solicitation process to secure formal approval for its reorganization plan announced last week.