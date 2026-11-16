Global electrification push stalls at COP31 amid opposition from nations

A bid to accelerate global electrification is faltering at United Nations climate talks, highlighting the challenge of securing new emissions-cutting commitments.

Organisers of the summit in Antalya, Turkey, are seeking support for a voluntary pledge to raise electricity’s share of global final energy demand to 35 per cent by 2035, from just over 20 per cent currently. They also want the target included in COP31’s final declaration, giving it the backing of nearly 200 nations.

The campaign has won endorsement from companies including ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SE, as well as more than two dozen countries. Yet securing the consensus needed to include the target in the final declaration is proving difficult as negotiators enter a second week of talks.

The Like-Minded Developing Countries bloc, which represents two dozen nations including China, India and Bangladesh, has made clear it will not support any recognition of the electrification pledge in the text, according to people familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity to detail private negotiations. Representatives of the negotiating bloc did not respond to requests for comment. While parties might still find a compromise, the opposition also effectively scuppers efforts to specify that the goal should involve commitments to use clean electricity. Options considered to reference the proposal in the final text include simply acknowledging the initiative — with or without repeating its 2035 goal — or a more generic recognition of efforts to boost electrification globally.

“What we are seeking to do is to capture some of that ambition that’s around electrification,” Chris Bowen, president of negotiations at COP31 and Australia’s climate change and energy minister, told reporters on Saturday. “There’s more work to do there. I am very keen to see those conversations continue.” The issue is materialising as a test of how far the COP31 summit will go to address the world’s expected overshoot of Paris Agreement commitments to limit global temperature rise as wars, inflation and energy supply disruptions challenge multilateral consensus. Nations at the climate talks are debating how to galvanise more emissions cuts, unlock additional finance for developing countries and ensure the transition away from fossil fuels doesn’t leave some communities behind.

At the heart of the electrification push is an expectation that a growing reliance on electricity to meet transportation, heating and industrial needs will help the world decarbonise — especially if that power is generated by emission-free renewable sources. Turkey first announced the initiative earlier this year, and by Saturday, more than 30 governments and nearly 100 private-sector organisations had expressed support for the pledge, according to COP31 President Murat Kurum. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at the talks on Thursday that his country would endorse the goal. Previous voluntary targets have produced only modest results — including efforts to boost renewable energy and to pare methane pollution.