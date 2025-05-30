Global universities woo students affected by Trump's education clampdown

International universities are making efforts to attract students impacted by US President Donald Trump ’s recent measures targeting academic institutions. These initiatives aim to draw in top-tier students while also tapping into the multi-billion-dollar education sector currently centred in the United States.

Osaka University, one of Japan’s leading institutions, is offering full tuition waivers, research funding, and assistance with travel costs for students and researchers who wish to transfer from US institutions. Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo are reportedly considering similar plans. In addition, Hong Kong authorities have urged their universities to actively recruit talented students from the US.

In China, Xi’an Jiaotong University is reaching out to students at Harvard — one of the universities directly affected — promising “streamlined” admissions and “comprehensive” support.

Trump’s policies spark global reaction

Under Trump’s administration, funding for academic research has seen significant cuts, visa rules for international students — particularly those from China — have been tightened, and plans are underway to impose higher taxes on elite institutions.

Trump has accused prominent US universities of fostering anti-American sentiment. In one of the most severe actions, the administration revoked Harvard University’s permission to enrol international students. However, this decision was halted by a federal judge.

Masaru Ishii, Dean of the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka University, said, “A loss for all of humanity.” Japan is aiming to increase its international student population from the current 337,000 to 400,000 within the next decade.

Jessica Turner, CEO of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a London-based global university analytics firm said many leading institutions worldwide are looking to attract students who are now uncertain about studying in the US. She highlighted Germany, France, and Ireland as emerging alternatives in Europe. In the Asia-Pacific region, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and mainland China are gaining visibility among prospective students.

Shifting preferences and student decisions

Chinese students have been particularly affected by the US government’s actions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently vowed to “aggressively” restrict visas for Chinese nationals.

There are currently over 275,000 Chinese students at US colleges, providing significant revenue and serving as a talent pool for American tech firms. In 2023, international students — 54 per cent of whom came from India and China — contributed more than $50 billion to the US economy, according to the Department of Commerce.

The timing of these changes is crucial, as many students are finalising plans to move to the US for the new academic year starting in August. Dai, a 25-year-old from Chengdu, had planned to pursue her master’s degree in the US but is now leaning towards an offer from a British university.

“The various policies (by the US government) were a slap in my face,” she said. “I'm thinking about my mental health and it’s possible that I indeed change schools.”

Tom Moon, deputy head of consultancy at Oxbridge Applications, noted that students from the UK and the EU are also growing wary of applying to US institutions. He said that many students currently enrolled in the US are exploring transfer options to Canada, the UK, or other parts of Europe.

A recent survey by the consultancy revealed that 54 per cent of clients felt “less likely” to enrol at a US university compared to earlier in the year. Universities UK, which promotes British higher education, reported a rise in applications from students based in the United States. However, it remains unclear whether this will result in increased enrolments.

Impact on reputation and student support

Ella Ricketts, an 18-year-old Canadian student in her first year at Harvard, expressed concern about the financial implications of transferring, as she currently receives significant aid funded by donors.

“Around the time I was applying to schools, the only university across the Atlantic I considered was Oxford... However, I realised that I would not be able to afford the international tuition and there was no sufficient scholarship or financial aid available,” she said.

If Harvard is ultimately barred from admitting international students, she said she would likely apply to the University of Toronto.

Data from QS shows that interest in US study options is waning. Visits to its “Study in America” guide fell by 17.6 per cent over the past year, with interest from Indian students alone dropping by more than 50 per cent.

“Measurable impacts on enrolment typically emerge within six to 18 months. Reputational effects, however, often linger far longer, particularly where visa uncertainty and shifting work rights play into perceptions of risk versus return,” said Turner.

This reputational damage, along with a potential brain drain, could ultimately harm US universities more than the immediate financial losses.

“If America turns these brilliant and talented students away, they will find other places to work and study,” said Caleb Thompson, a 20-year-old Harvard student who shares accommodation with eight international students.

(With inputs from Reuters)