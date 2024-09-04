Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bank of Canada cuts rates for third time to 4.25%, frets over weak growth

Wednesday marked the third consecutive cut, with the bank citing continued easing in broad inflationary pressures

Canada flag, Canada
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters OTTAWA
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 per cent as forecast but expressed concern that weaker-than-expected growth might mean inflation falls too quickly.
 
The bank, citing inflation, had held its benchmark rate at a two decade high of 5 per cent for a year until June when it started the easing cycle.
 

Wednesday marked the third consecutive cut, with the bank citing continued easing in broad inflationary pressures.
 
Overall inflation fell to a 40-month low of 2.5 per cent in July, still above the BoC's target of 2.0 per cent. But the economy now looks to be weaker than the bank had forecast just six weeks ago.
 
"With inflation getting closer to the target, we need to increasingly guard against the risk that the economy is too weak and inflation falls too much," Macklem said in opening remarks ahead of a press conference.
 
"We care as much about inflation being below the target as we do above."
 

In late July, the Bank had forecast third quarter annualized growth of 2.8 per cent. Macklem said data for June and July growth meant that forecast was now at risk.
 
While high rates helped curb inflation, they also sapped economic growth by draining spending power.
 
Since July, the six-member governing council has pivoted from seeking only to control inflation to supporting the economy even as it fights resilient inflation in some pockets.
 
"Overall weakness in the economy continues to pull inflation down," Macklem said, adding that stubbornly high price pressures in shelter and some services were holding inflation up.
 
Macklem said that if inflation continued to ease broadly in line with the bank's July forecast, it was reasonable to expect further cuts in the policy rate.
 
Financial markets are betting on 25 basis point rate cuts in both October and December.
 
The BoC will announce its next decision on Oct. 23 when it will also update its projections for inflation and GDP.
 
The last time the bank cut rates on three consecutive scheduled announcement dates was in 2009, during the global financial crisis.

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

