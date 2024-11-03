Indians represent the second-largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia and "welcoming conditions" for women are increasing the kingdom's appeal for Indian women seeking meaningful employment here, according to the country's human resources and social development ministry.

Official figures show that as of 2024, over 2.4 million Indian workers reside in the kingdom, with 1.64 million in the private sector and 785,000 in domestic work. Bangladesh has the highest number of expat workers at 2.69 million.

A spokesperson in the ministry said Indian workers, including women, play a vital role in Saudi Arabia's labour market, comprising a substantial portion of the expatriate workforce.

"Comprehensive reforms, expanded workplace support, and investments in skills development create welcoming conditions for women from diverse backgrounds," the spokesperson said.

"Improved infrastructure, including women-only transportation and childcare support, further enhances the appeal for Indian women seeking meaningful employment, enabling them to contribute to the kingdom's growth while pursuing their professional and personal aspirations," the spokesperson told PTI.

Asked about some instances of Indians being duped by agents and touts in India on employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, he said Saudi Arabia is dedicated to upholding international labour standards and has implemented substantial labour reforms to protect workers' rights.

More From This Section

"To further support these efforts, Saudi Arabia has established bilateral agreements with various countries, including India, to ensure the protection of workers during recruitment, focusing on information exchange, joint investigations, and capacity-building to combat forced labour," he said.

The Musaned and Qiwa platforms allow workers to file complaints regarding wages, contract terms, or mistreatment, ensuring that these concerns are addressed and, where necessary, legal action is taken, he added.

On the over 11,000 lawsuits involving Indian workers this year, the spokesperson said the first stage of consideration of labour disputes between the worker and the employer is the mediation process conducted to resolve the dispute and try to reach an amicable resolution acceptable to both parties if possible or refer the case to the labour court.

Elaborating on the working conditions for women, he said that Saudi Arabia's advancements in supporting female employment position the country as a conducive environment for success.

The spokesperson said that efforts by the ministry to support and empower women in the workforce have led to an unprecedented reduction in female unemployment in the kingdom.

By the second quarter of 2024, the rate dropped to 12.8 per cent, down from 14.2 per cent in the first quarter - a 1.4 percentage point decrease and a 3.1 percentage point drop from the same period in 2023.

The spokesperson said in recent years, Saudi Arabia, through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has introduced various labour reforms to improve the working conditions of expatriate workers, including those from India.

"These reforms focus on enhancing workers' rights and ensuring that our policies and practices align with internationally established standards, through, for example, our strong partnership with the International Labour Organization," he said.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia officially launched the Musaned platform aimed at facilitating a structured and transparent recruitment process through licensed agencies, and guarantees standardised, digital contracts that ensure workers understand their rights and responsibilities.

It also allows workers to track their wage payments, report any violations, and access support services. Musaned offers 14 services to a large number of nationalities.

The platform has been instrumental in concluding hundreds of thousands of recruitment contracts safely and securely, the spokesperson said.

Talking about other key policies, he said the Labour Reform Initiative of 2021 has enhanced the contractual relationship between employers and expatriate workers, strengthening workers' rights and access to opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The Musaned and Qiwa platforms standardise contracts, track wage payments, and offer support services, promoting worker mobility and protection through secure and transparent digital systems, he said.

Saudi Arabia has also made health insurance mandatory for all private sector employees, ensuring access to essential healthcare services throughout their employment.

There are also heat protection regulations and summer working hours for all employees, the spokesperson said.