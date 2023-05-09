Home / World News / Google to give $100 million to NYT for 3 years to use its content: Report

Google to give $100 million to NYT for 3 years to use its content: Report

Google will give around $100 million to The New York Times over three years as part of a broad deal to use its content on some of its platforms, the media reported

IANS New York
Google to give $100 million to NYT for 3 years to use its content: Report

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google will give around $100 million to The New York Times over three years as part of a broad deal to use its content on some of its platforms, the media reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Alphabet company will use the NYT content on Google News Showcase and some other platforms.

The NYT in February this year announced an expansion of its agreement with Google.

It "described as an expanded agreement that included content distribution and subscriptions, as well as using Google tools for marketing and ad-product experimentation."

The NYT and Google did not immediately comment on the WSJ report.

The deal covers distribution, subscriptions, marketing and ad products.

In late 2020, an online news experience called Google News Showcase was launched. This platform helps participating publishers share their expertise and editorial voice through an enhanced storytelling experience.

The platform is also a global content licensing programme. Google pays participating publishers to curate quality journalism for an improved online news experience that benefits readers and publishers.

To help readers discover new content, Google News Showcase offers no-charge access to select paywalled articles on a participating publisher's site that would otherwise only be available to subscribers.

--IANS

na/uk/

Also Read

NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

New York Times loses gold tick on Twitter; Musk calls its feed 'diarrhea'

NYT running smear campaign against India: Union minister Anurag Thakur

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

Global climate diplomacy: World is focusing on wrong climate scoreboard

Dependence on China could increase if IMF deal fails: Pakistan Minister

Imran Khan faces over 120 cases of treason, blasphemy across Pakistan

Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad Court, says party

Pakistan, China to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, stress on fighting terrorism

Topics :Google

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story