Google X founder Sebastian Thrun calls for balanced AI regulation

Sebastian Thrun, founder of Google X (Google's research arm), on Thursday emphasised the need for responsible AI regulation, assuring that the technology will complement rather than replace human workers.

Speaking during a thought-provoking session titled "Pioneering AI: From Imagination to Real-World Impact" at the Global Investors' Meet, he discussed the evolving role of AI and its impact on regulation and job markets.

Thrun addressed the issue of AI regulation, acknowledging its importance but cautioning against overregulation that could stifle innovation.

"Regulation is necessary, but it must not hinder research," he said.

"It's not right to control a technology before it has even had the chance to develop. Proper regulation should only step in when there's misuse," he added.

He highlighted that countries like China and the European Union are already regulating AI, whereas India has yet to establish formal measures, he said.

"Indian CEOs are incredibly tech-savvy and visionary, which is why they have been able to lead global companies like Google," Thrun said, praising India's dynamic tech ecosystem.

Addressing growing concerns about AI's impact on the job market, Thrun said that while some fear job losses, AI will work alongside human workers, creating new opportunities rather than eliminating them.

"Approximately 60 per cent of current jobs may disappear, but far more new jobs will emerge as a result of AI and other technologies. Young people must prepare themselves for these new roles," he advised.

According to him, the rise of AI will lead to a shift in job types, but those who adapt will find new career opportunities in emerging fields.

He encouraged the younger generation to embrace AI-driven opportunities in areas such as coding, data science, cybersecurity, and digital marketing.

Thrun predicted that AI would revolutionise industries like transportation, healthcare, and personalised services.

He even suggested that AI could one day enable people to continue conversations with their loved ones after death.

"In the future, thanks to AI, we might even be able to talk to our children and grandchildren after we've passed away. We'll be able to attend meetings and work from remote locations," he said.