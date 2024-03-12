Home / World News / Govt clears Rs 6,621 cr for construction of eight stretches on NH-913

Govt clears Rs 6,621 cr for construction of eight stretches on NH-913

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a series of posts on X said the comprehensive project spans a total length of 265.49 km

The minister said the development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 6,621.62 crore for the construction of eight stretches on National Highway-913, designated as the Frontier Highway.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in a series of posts on X said the comprehensive project spans a total length of 265.49 km.

Gadkari said encompassed within this initiative are package 1, 3, and 5, covering the Huri-Taliha section, two packages on the Bile-Migging section, package 2 & 4 managing the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and package 1 focusing on the Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.

The minister said the development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

The construction of the Frontier Highway is anticipated to curb migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

In a separate post on X, Gadkari said MoRTH has approved an allocation of Rs 1,346.81 crore for the expansion of the existing two-lane paved shoulder, spanning from the Tamil Nadu/Andhra Pradesh border to Puttur (20.03 km) on National Highway-716.

This project involves upgrading it to a four-lane configuration with paved shoulder, he added.

According to Gadkari, this development aims to transform the specified stretch into a fully access-controlled corridor, playing a crucial role in linking the sacred cities of Tiruthani and Tirupathi.

Topics :Road MinistryRoad construction HighwaysNational Highwaysroads

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

