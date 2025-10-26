Home / World News / Grace Wales Bonner brings fresh Indie vision to tradition-rich Hermes

Grace Wales Bonner brings fresh Indie vision to tradition-rich Hermes

Wales Bonner is replacing Veronique Nichanian, 71, who has held that role for 37 years and will present her last menswear show in January

Grace Wales Bonner, Hermes
For Hermès, the Wales Bonner appointment is something of a novelty. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Angelina Rascouet and Tim Loh
 
In a 2019 System magazine interview, Grace Wales Bonner praised menswear designer Raf Simons for being “very uncompromising,” saying “it is a really beautiful thing to see in this era.”
 
The quality dear to Wales Bonner is also prized at Hermès, the 188-year-old French luxury house famed for its rigorous and meticulous ways that this week appointed her its new creative director of men’s ready-to-wear collections, making her the only Black woman to lead design at a major European luxury house. The appointment gives the Birkin bag maker a 35-year-old designer known for her unique way of melding fine tailoring with broad cultural research, with a string of awards under her belt. 
 
“With Wales Bonner, Hermès will have a creative talent who knows how to mix the exacting standards of Western luxury, which include the utmost attention to craft and quality, with diverse cultural influences whether they’re from Africa, India or the Caribbean,” said Serge Carreira, an affiliated professor of fashion and luxury at Sciences Po in Paris. “She has an idea of beauty that’s very contemporary and singular, as opposed to stilted, with a strong attention to detail.”
 
Wales Bonner is replacing Veronique Nichanian, 71, who has held that role for 37 years and will present her last menswear show in January, Hermès said. Wales Bonner’s appointment is part of a large-scale renewal in creative talent at the world’s biggest luxury houses. In just the past year, new designers have landed at Celine, Christian Dior Couture, Chanel, Gucci, Loewe, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Fendi, a changing of the guard that has sometimes coincided with a generational shift.
 
For Hermès, the Wales Bonner appointment is something of a novelty. In contrast with other fashion labels that sign on designers who are stars in their own right, Hermès has traditionally cultivated a strong artistic culture internally, with very few of its creative directors having reputations that outshine the brand.
 
Wales Bonner’s “take on contemporary fashion, craft and culture will contribute to shaping Hermès men’s style,” Pierre-Alexis Dumas, an Hermès heir who oversees the label’s artistic direction, said in a press release this week.
 
Wales Bonner, born in London to an English mother and Jamaican father, is the founder of her eponymous label and one of the masterminds behind the runaway success of Adidas AG’s retro three-striped Samba trainers. Her rise on the global fashion scene has been meteoric.
 
Right after she graduated from London’s prestigious Central Saint Martins in 2014, she created her menswear line Wales Bonner, soon racking up plaudits for her work. She won the ‘Emerging Menswear Designer’ at the British Fashion Awards in 2015, followed by the LVMH Young Designer Prize in 2016. She was the winner of the British Fashion Council/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund in 2019, the same year she curated an exhibition at the Serpentine Galleries in London that explored rituals and religious practices in Afro-Caribbean cultures. She has dressed the Formula-1 driver Lewis Hamilton for the Met Gala.
 
She “proposes a distinct notion of cultural luxury that infuses European heritage with an Afro Atlantic spirit,” according to her website, which also alludes to the “soulful tailoring” of her brand. 
 
On the eve of the pandemic in January 2020, she previewed a collection with Adidas during the London Fashion Week. At the time, the German brand was in need of new creative energy following a years-long sales boom for its retro Superstar and Stan Smith trainers. As the momentum of those models faded, the brand became dangerously reliant on its Yeezy collaboration with the rapper Ye to drive profits. That franchise imploded in late 2022 following Ye’s string of hateful, antisemitic rhetoric, leading critics to accuse Adidas of lacking innovative products.
 
But Wales Bonner’s creative work had been setting the stage for Adidas’s next round of success all along. Her initial collection with Adidas, which launched in November 2020, had explored “1970s subcultures from the perspective of Caribbean youth in London.” She offered a colorful new take on apparel and, crucially, a fresh-looking pair of black Sambas that featured hand-crocheted stripes and an extended tongue. Initially retailed for about $180, that model is selling today for $1,176 on the resale platform StockX.
 
The Samba boom that took off in early 2023 continues to perform well for Adidas, thanks in large part to a host of spiffed up versions that she designed featuring studs, animal prints and metallic sheen.
 
She may be the “most popular designer now in the luxury area,” Adidas Chief Executive Officer Bjoern Gulden said about her last year. “Everybody wants to work with her, and her loyalty to us has been great.” 
 
It was not immediately clear what will become of her links with Adidas and whether she will keep her own label going once she starts at Hermès. Her first show for Hermès will be in January 2027. The collection that is normally presented in June during Paris menswear week will be overseen by the studio as the group transitions from one designer to the other. 
 
Wales Bonner won’t be the sole female designer at Hermès. The women’s line has been overseen by Nadege Vanhee, who has held that role for more than a decade now. Although Hermès’ biggest division remains leather goods and saddlery, the ready-to-wear division has found significant success in recent years. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What is Burevestnik, Russia's newly tested nuclear-powered cruise missile

Pak holds talks with Afghanistan, warns war possible if deliberations fail

Trump inks deals on trade, critical minerals with Southeast Asian partners

Putin claims Russia conducted successful nuclear cruise missile test

Louvre theft could make France's stolen Crown Jewels as famous as Mona Lisa

Topics :HermesHermes ParisDesignersLuxury brands

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story