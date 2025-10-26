Home / World News / Putin claims Russia conducted successful nuclear cruise missile test

Putin claims Russia conducted successful nuclear cruise missile test

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the Burevestnik was tested on October 21

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile that his military said was capable of traveling for at least 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles).
 
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the Burevestnik was tested on Oct. 21, according to footage of a meeting with military commanders on the state-run Tass news service’s Telegram channel. The weapon, which flew for about 15 hours, is capable of beating missile-defense networks, he said. 
 
Putin discussed the Burevestnik with Gerasimov after a Budapest summit proposed by US President Donald Trump to discuss peace in Ukraine collapsed a week after it was floated. The US imposed sanctions last week on Russia’s two largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, while also renewing discussions in Washington about potentially supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Putin previously called the possible deployment of Tomahawks in Ukraine an escalation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Louvre theft could make France's stolen Crown Jewels as famous as Mona Lisa

Thailand-Cambodia sign peace deal, pledge stability in presence of Trump

Thailand, Cambodia sign expansion of ceasefire that ended border conflict

Shooting at historically Black university in Pennsylvania leaves 7 injured

Japan's PM holds summit call with Trump, pledges to strengthen alliance

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaNuclear

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story