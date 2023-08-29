Home / World News / Grant paid holiday to employees during G20 summit: Delhi govt to businesses

Grant paid holiday to employees during G20 summit: Delhi govt to businesses

The city government has directed shops, businesses and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district to grant paid holiday to their employees and workers during the G20 summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Delhi government had issued a notification declaring public holiday in the national capital on September 8-10.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The city government has directed shops, businesses and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district to grant paid holiday to their employees and workers during the G20 summit.

The Delhi government had issued a notification declaring public holiday in the national capital on September 8-10. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi district of the national capital.

Last week, the government had announced the closure of banks, financial institutions and commercial establishments in the district.

"Accordingly, all employers of shops, commercial and business establishments functioning in New Delhi, district of NCT of Delhi shall close their shops, commercial and business establishments from 08/09/2023 to 10/09/2023 and grant paid holiday to their employees/workers," it said.

The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

Former Pak PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana case

US Envoy Garcetti, Mandaviya discuss US-India health G20 priorities

India, New Zealand signs MoU to boost cooperation in civil aviation

India lodges protest with China showing Arunachal as its territory in map

GalaxEye unveils drone-based high resolution all-weather imaging system

Topics :Delhi-NCRG20 summit

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story