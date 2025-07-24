'Great Jeans': Sydney Sweeney campaign fuels American Eagle rally

American Eagle Outfitters surged 10 per cent on Thursday after unveiling a new denim campaign with Sydney Sweeney, as the apparel retailer bets on the "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actress to reconnect with Gen Z shoppers and boost sales.

The company has partnered with Sweeney for its fall season denim collection that includes a limited-edition denim jacket as well as a "The Sydney Jean."

The campaign, called "Sydney Sweeney Has Great (American Eagle) Jeans," is the company's latest effort to revive demand as it navigates muted consumer spending and higher potential costs due to tariffs.

The retail industry in the United States has been struggling to spur demand as consumers grappling with financial constraints cut back on non-essential buys, including apparel and accessories.

In May, American Eagle, which primarily sources from China, pulled its annual forecasts due to tariff uncertainty. "(The campaign) is its bid to stand out more and make some noise. Denim is popular right now, so putting money behind marketing it makes sense for American Eagle," GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders said. The Sweeney partnership is not the first time a celebrity tie-up has helped drive shares of a company. In 2020, Crocs shares jumped after singer Justin Bieber teased a collaboration with the shoe maker. American Eagle has previously teamed up with celebrities, including tennis player Coco Gauff and actress Jenna Ortega.