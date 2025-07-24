WWE icon Hulk Hogan passes away at 71 after cardiac arrest in Florida

American wrestler Terry Gene Bollea -- better known as Hulk Hogan -- died on Thursday due to cardiac arrest at his Florida home. He was 71.

Born on 11 August 1953 in Augusta, Georgia, Hulk Hogan rose to become one of the most recognisable personalities in professional wrestling. Known for his distinctive handlebar moustache, trademark bandana, and electrifying charisma, he became a household name during the 1980s and played a pivotal role in propelling WWE—then known as WWF—into mainstream entertainment.

Celebrated as the face of wrestling’s golden era, Hogan's influence extended well beyond the ring, earning him global fame and a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE, on social media, confirmed Hulk Hogan's demise and extended its condolences to the wrestler's family and friends.