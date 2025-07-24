Home / World News / Explained: Why Thailand and Cambodia are clashing over ancient temples

Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty along parts of their 817-km border for over a century, resulting in repeated skirmishes over the years

The conflict has triggered a wave of nationalist sentiment and retaliatory measures across Thailand, Cambodia (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Armed conflict has flared once more between Thailand and Cambodia along their long-disputed border, with both countries trading military strikes and diplomatic barbs. The immediate flashpoint was a landmine blast that injured five Thai soldiers, prompting Thailand to expel Cambodia’s ambassador and seal off its northeastern border crossings, The Guardian reported.
 
In retaliation, Cambodia downgraded diplomatic ties, evacuated its Bangkok embassy, and shut a key border checkpoint. Military exchanges have since intensified in areas around Surin province (Thailand) and Oddar Meanchey (Cambodia), with reports of Thai F-16 fighter jets striking targets in Cambodian territory, according to Reuters.
 
What's at the heart of the dispute?
 
The origins of the conflict trace back to overlapping claims around the Preah Vihear Temple, a centuries-old Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. Perched atop a cliff marking the Cambodia-Thailand border, the temple has long been a symbol of contested sovereignty.
 
France, which colonised Cambodia until 1953, drew a border map that placed the temple within Cambodian territory. In 1962, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favour of Cambodia, affirming its sovereignty over the temple. However, the ruling did not resolve disputes over surrounding land.
 
In 2013, following a renewed plea by Cambodia, the ICJ clarified that parts of the promontory adjoining the temple also belonged to Cambodia. Thailand, however, has disputed both the ruling and the ICJ’s jurisdiction, preferring bilateral talks to resolve the issue.
 
Gunfire near Ta Muen and Ta Moan Thom temples
 
The latest round of violence reportedly began near the Ta Muen and Ta Moan Thom temple sites on Thursday. The Thai military said it fired in self-defence after spotting a Cambodian drone followed by six armed personnel advancing across the contested zone.
 
Cambodian officials rejected that version, accusing Thai forces of launching an “armed assault” on Cambodian soldiers who were guarding national territory.
 
Civilian casualties mount amid rocket attacks
 
Thai authorities have confirmed nine civilian deaths across three provinces, including an eight-year-old boy in Surin. Seven Thai soldiers were also wounded.
 
In a Facebook statement, the Thai army accused Cambodia of launching BM-21 Grad rockets into Thailand’s Kap Choeng district, a charge Cambodia has not publicly addressed. The rockets reportedly struck civilian homes and public buildings.
 
Retaliatory curbs and rising nationalist rhetoric
 
The conflict has triggered a wave of nationalist sentiment and retaliatory measures on both sides. Thailand has enforced new border restrictions with Cambodia in recent days. In response, Cambodia has banned Thai films on television and in cinemas, shut a border checkpoint, and reduced internet bandwidth originating from Thailand. Both nations have also shortened visa durations for each other’s citizens.
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

