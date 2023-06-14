Home / World News / Group of European countries announce $116 mn donation to Ukraine amid war

Making the donation through the IFU allows donor nations to join forces on major acquisition projects from the defence industry, avoiding "our own military stocks being pressed unnecessarily"

IANS London/Copenhagen
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 6:55 AM IST
The UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) have agreed to donate 92 million pounds ($116 million) worth of air defence equipment to Ukraine, according to a press statement from the British Ministry of Defence.

The latest air defence package consists of weapons and equipment purchased via the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), according to the Ministry.

Making the donation through the IFU allows donor nations to join forces on major acquisition projects from the defence industry, avoiding "our own military stocks being pressed unnecessarily," Danish Acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Tuesday in a government press statement.

The IFU was established following the "Copenhagen Ukraine Conference" in August 2022, and serves to handle financial contributions to acquire military equipment and provide aid to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The JEF is a coalition of 10 European countries, including the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

