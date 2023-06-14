Home / World News / Ahead of PM Modi's visit, corporate sector in US excited about India

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, corporate sector in US excited about India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the US, American corporate sector leaders have said they are upbeat and excited about India

Press Trust of India Washington
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, corporate sector in US excited about India

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the US, American corporate sector leaders have said they are upbeat and excited about India and want to see a deepening of technological convergence between the two countries in industries like semiconductors, defence, cybersecurity and telecoms.

On Tuesday, the US India Business Council (USIBC) hosted its annual India Ideas Summit, which was the largest gathering of Indian and American CEOs, before the next week's State Visit, which was probably the only topic being discussed at the meeting.

Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official State Visit, which will include a State Dinner on June 22.

The mood was great Very positive mood. Everyone is happy about the State Visit coming up. . Everybody wants to see our technological convergence deepen on things like semiconductors, defence as well, cybersecurity, telecoms, 5G, and 6G. There are so many areas of convergence in deep tech and future tech, everyone wants to see more work on that, Atul Keshap, president of the USIBC told PTI in an interview.

They want to see deal flow between the two countries. We want to see the quantum of trade expand as rapidly as possible to USD 500 billion, he said.

I'd like to see more defence deals. Defence deals are really important for deterrence. When we host Indus X here next week, we're gonna try to see how that startup incubator of ideas and convergence can have even more impact on the US-India relations, Keshap said.

Vivek Lall, chief executive at General Atomics Global Corporation said the mood is very upbeat.

"It's going to be a watershed event when the Prime Minister arrives here in Washington, DC next week. I think the business community and certainly the government community is very keenly looking forward to the visit; very keenly looking forward to how there can be a step function in various areas of cooperation, he told PTI on the sidelines of the summit.

This, he said, will then set the tone and the pace of this relationship for decades to come. The Official State Visit is of, uh, huge significance and importance, he added. All the sectors in particular, the business community that's present here are looking forward to great outcomes from the bilateral meetings, he noted.

In critical and emerging technologies, there are a lot of synergies not only among big corporations but also with startups.

We do feel that the areas, whether they're quantum, artificial intelligence, defence innovation, they're all areas of huge potential between both countries. That shows the seed for future development and progress, Lall said.

B J Arun, TiE Global Board of Trustees, said there's a lot of excitement about the visit.

We are extremely excited and very bullish about what has happened (in India). Because he (prime minister) is so business friendly. Even in the past we've had political leaders come, but we've never followed through, we have never actually seen it result in policy changes," he said.

"This is the first time we have seen over the last nine years that somebody has actually worked on it and actually gone ahead and implemented policy based on what needs to be done, and that is now generating results. We are seeing the fruits of the policies that have been put in place, Arun said.

Also Read

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

PM Modi, Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors

India, US 'model' for strategic partners to work together: USISPF Chairman

Narendra Modi can become first Indian PM to address US Congress twice

We support importance of free press around the world: US on BBC documentary

India seen as major beneficiary as supply chains migrate from China

Settle with Binance over asset freeze to allow ops, judge urges US SEC

Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks

Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by judge

House passes resolution to overturn new gun regulation; Biden vows veto

Topics :Narendra ModiUS India relations

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story