Growth rate of Russia should outpace dynamics of global economy: Putin

During the meeting, Putin stated that stability of public finances, the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy

Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually participated in the Brics virtual summit, which took place under the chairmanship of Brazil, the Russian Embassy in India shared (Photo:PTI)
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:21 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that the growth rate of the Russian economy should outpace the dynamics of the global economy during a meeting on economic issues, as reported by TASS.

During the meeting, Putin stated that stability of public finances, the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy.

"It is obvious that the stability of public finances, the implementation of planned projects and programs directly depend on the state of affairs in the Russian economy. And here we have set the main goal, namely, to ensure the growth rates necessary for this," the President said as quoted by TASS.

"[The Russian economy should strive] to outpace the dynamics of the global economy by revealing the own potential of industries, regions and territories, developing ties with foreign partners, through the widespread introduction of advanced technologies, and mastering new promising areas of the modern economy," Putin said during the meeting, as quoted by TASS.

Earlier in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually participated in the Brics virtual summit, which took place under the chairmanship of Brazil, the Russian Embassy in India shared.

As per the statement by the Embassy, "Cooperation between member countries in trade and economy, finance, investment, and other areas amid the current global economic landscape was on the agenda".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented PM Modi at the virtual summit.He underscored in a post on X that India's message was that Brics should work towards stabilising the international economy, address the impact of ongoing conflicts on the Global South & proactively support reforming multilateralism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUS Russia

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

