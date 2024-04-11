Guatemala's Prez issues natural disaster declaration amid 44 forest fires

Guatemala's president issued a natural disaster declaration Wednesday as 44 forest fires continue to burn across the Central American country.

President Bernardo Arvalo said that 80 per cent of the fires were started by people. Farmers often burn stubble and grass in their fields around this time of year in preparation for planting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The current situation is not a coincidence, 80 per cent of those fires were set, Arvalo said.

Authorities canceled classes across three central provinces to protect students from the prevailing smoke. One of the largest fires is near a suburb of Guatemala City, the capital.

The declaration frees up funding for fire fighting efforts.

Guatemala is more accustomed to dealing with its restive volcanoes than forest fires.